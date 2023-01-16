Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 398 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 723.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

