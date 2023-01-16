General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Cut by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

