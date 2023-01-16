Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Block makes up 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,762,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.