Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $581,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $86,446,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $465,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $815.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

