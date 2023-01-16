Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $259.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.