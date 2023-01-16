Tobam Acquires Shares of 3,909 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $180.19 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

