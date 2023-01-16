Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

