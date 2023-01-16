Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

