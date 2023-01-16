Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,017 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,017 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

BAC opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

