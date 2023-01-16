Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $600,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

