Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

