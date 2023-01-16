Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.77 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

