Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,543 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after acquiring an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4,065.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Shares of GPN opened at $107.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

