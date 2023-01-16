Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,933 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $154.19 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

