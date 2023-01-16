Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

