Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after buying an additional 232,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

