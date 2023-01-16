Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $300.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

