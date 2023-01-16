Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.07. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

