International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.