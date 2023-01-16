Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

