Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $240.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

