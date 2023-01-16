Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

