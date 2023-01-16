Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 135.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.85 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

