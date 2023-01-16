General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $240.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

