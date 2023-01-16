Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $381.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average of $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

