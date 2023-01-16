Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

FISV opened at $102.56 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

