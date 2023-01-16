The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $81.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.