Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 137 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

