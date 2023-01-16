Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 66,833 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

