Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

