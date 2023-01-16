Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

