Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.62 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

