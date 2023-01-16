Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.