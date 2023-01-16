Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Shares of VRTX opened at $300.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

