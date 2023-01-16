Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $238.99 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $194.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

