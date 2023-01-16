Tobam Sells 578 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tobam cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Repligen were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Repligen by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $178.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.