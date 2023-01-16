Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $237,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.