Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $33.50 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,499,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.85 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

