Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

