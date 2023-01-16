GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,830 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.17% of GitLab worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

GitLab Stock Up 1.0 %

GTLB opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

