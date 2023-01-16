GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,830 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.17% of GitLab worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
