Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 67,782 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,450 shares of company stock worth $4,309,345. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

