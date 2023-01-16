Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

