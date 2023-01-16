Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,125 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for about 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.39% of Alteryx worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 909,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $20,741,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 324.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 218,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

