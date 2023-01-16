Richmond Brothers Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.