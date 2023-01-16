Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group makes up about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,304,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,839,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 5,282 shares of company stock worth $400,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

