Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises about 2.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.27% of Chart Industries worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.