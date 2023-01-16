Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.99 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57.

