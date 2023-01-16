Richmond Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Axonics comprises about 0.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $64.88 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

