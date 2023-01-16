Richmond Brothers Inc. Buys 9,212 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Ocuphire Pharma accounts for about 0.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned about 1.56% of Ocuphire Pharma worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182,468 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCUP opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

