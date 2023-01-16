Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Monero has a market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $117.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $168.72 or 0.00809219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,848.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414023 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016840 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00104666 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00589306 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001395 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00210953 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00207862 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,715 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
