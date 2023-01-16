Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Monero has a market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $117.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $168.72 or 0.00809219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,848.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00104666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00589306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00210953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00207862 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,715 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.